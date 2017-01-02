This is What Addiction Looks Like

A 2014 short animation by Andreas Hykade illustrates an excellent metaphor for addiction that can help bridge better understanding of what addiction looks like for a non-user.

Maine is experiencing a community health epidemic of opioid substance use, abuse, and addiction. Perhaps a better understanding of what addiction looks like can help promote awareness among at-risk youth so it may prevent early substance use. Perhaps a better understanding of what addiction looks like can help promote empathy among our community leaders for those seeking treatment for their substance abuse. Perhaps a better understanding of what addiction looks like can promote compassion among our business leaders for those in recovery for their substance addiction.