Get rid of your unused medications and sensitive paperwork April 27 in Bangor

Check your medicine cabinet. See all those outdated pill bottles in the back? You need to dispose of them.

Here is a past blog post to remind us of the importance of keeping our medicines in a safe place and tips on storage:

http://healthyregion.bangordailynews.com/2016/03/11/home/3-tips-for-how-to-best-store-prescription-painkillers/

From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 27, at the Bangor Airport Mall on Union Street, AARP will host its Operation Stop Scams event. Anyone is welcome to attend. This is one of the largest events of its nature in the state.

Bring those medicines you’re no longer using, and get rid of them. From AARP: “As we did last year, we are teaming up with the Maine Sheriff’s Association to offer a free medicine disposal event at the same time as each of our shredding events. You’ll be able to safely dispose of your unused or expired medicines.”

You’ll also be able to shred any documents you wouldn’t want to fall into the wrong hands. From AARP: “Bring all sensitive paperwork that includes account numbers, birth dates, passwords, PINs, signatures and Social Security and/or driver’s license numbers. To protect your privacy, consider other items that include names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses. And when in doubt, shred it!”

Click here for more information. Or you may call Jane at 1-866-554-5380 or email me@aarp.org for information.

https://local.aarp.org/aarp-event/aarp-me-operation-stop-scams-shred-event-bangor-me-042718-kgn6z949ph6.html