We want to hear from you about living with a loved one with addiction

From the Faces and Voices of Recovery comes a survey like no other …

This is from a recent email asking all to complete the survey:

ANNOUNCING THE FIRST EVER NATIONWIDE SURVEY ON FAMILIES LIVING WITH ADDICTION AND RECOVERY We are excited to announce the first nationwide survey designed to document the lives of family members of people in addiction and recovery from alcohol and other drugs. While much is known about the many costs of addiction and problematic drug use, we know very little about what happens to family members of those using or in recovery. The purpose of this study is to gather information about the experiences of family members. WHO SHOULD COMPLETE THE SURVEY?

Anyone who considers themselves a family member, friend or loved one of a person who uses or is in recovery from alcohol and other drugs problems is encouraged to complete the survey. Although the term “family” is used in this survey, this is interpreted broadly to include not only partners, parents, siblings and children of people with substance use problems, but also other intimates.

Click here to take the survey. We hear much about those around us who struggle with substance use disorder; we hear from community members, leaders and those in government. But we don’t hear enough about what happens to those who fight to support their loved ones.

If you are one of these incredible strong angels please take a few moments and share your story. Feel free to send this along to others who support and want to talk about their experience. This is fully anonymous, so please feel comfortable being open. Your voice matters. Your experience matters.