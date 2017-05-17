This picture clearly shows the dangers of 3 drugs

Have you seen this photo? It’s moving around social media, and I hope it makes the impact on others that it did on me.

A Florida police department used this clever image to show the true danger of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil, and how much it would take to kill you. Here’s the reality: Those bottles all hold the exact amount that will kill an average adult. So that teeny tiny grain of the carfentanil is equal to those few grains of fentanyl, which is equal to that small pile of heroin.

