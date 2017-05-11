Come to a Second Chance Prom on Saturday for all ages

Did you attend your high school prom? Was it a disaster like so many others experienced? Would you love to have a re-do?

Well, this weekend is your opportunity, thanks to the great folks at the BARN.

This Saturday, May 13, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Young People in Recovery present the Second Chance Prom.

The BARN is located at 142 Center Street in Brewer. Tickets for the prom are $15 for a couple, $7 for a single.

Call Cynthia Bain, chair of the Chapter for Young People in Recovery at 217-5641 with any questions. You can buy your tickets at the door the night of the event.

So, dust off that pastel blue tuxedo, and grab that petticoat, and get ready for your second chance prom. You’ll be dancing the night away to the fun sounds of Music Through the Ages featuring DJ H.K.

Have fun!