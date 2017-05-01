Bangor leader gets prestigious award for efforts to fight opioid epidemic

Patty Hamilton. Do you know her? Have you met her? If so, you won’t soon forget her.

She is a dynamic fireball of intelligent energy, and she’s like a dog with a bone when she’s working on something that she’s passionate about. You will find her in early morning meetings with leadership of health care organizations from across this area talking about recent legislative bills that are on the floor. Then she’ll be at noon-time meetings planning public relations efforts to reduce the stigma attached to substance use disorders. Then she’ll be at each and every event supporting those who work on increasing treatment and recovery options and working on prevention.

Doesn’t it feel great when good people are awarded for their hard work? That’s exactly what is happening here.

Late last week we learned that Patty Hamilton, director of Bangor Public Health and Community Services, will receive the Advocate State Award for Excellence.

Patty, from all of us we congratulate you and thank you for your never-ending support, patience and knowledge as we work to help those in our community who struggle.

Here is the news release from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners announcing Patty’s contribution: