Biannual Drug Take Back event today and Saturday, April 28 and 29, 2017 – anonymous and free

The biannual Drug Take Back event is happening again this Friday [today] and Saturday, April 28th and 29th at the Airport Mall on Union Street, Bangor.

Representative from the Bangor Police Department and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office will be there Friday starting at 7:00 a.m., and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Any unwanted, unneeded, or unused drugs may be dropped off for disposal. This is completely anonymous and free.

Additionally, on Friday, there will be a shredding truck to dispose of old bills, files, any kind of paperwork you’d like to get out of your house. This is also free.

If you can’t participate in this event there will be another later this year.

Thank you,

Jason McAmbley

Community Relations Officer

Bangor Police Department

240 Main Street

Bangor, ME 04401

Work – (207)947-7384, Ext. 5729