The University of Maine at Farmington is addressing the state’s opioid crisis.

An event called “Addiction in Our Community” will be held Wednesday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the UMF Roberts Learning Center.

It’s free and open to the public.

Topics include the causes of addiction, warning signs, resources for family and individuals, how to combat substance abuse and more.

For more information, call 778-7081.

