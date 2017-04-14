Maine physician gets national award for his work in addiction medicine

The American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) honored 11 physicians and important leaders within the field of addiction medicine on April 8 at The ASAM 48th Annual Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana.

ASAM President, R. Jeffrey Goldsmith presented recipients with their award during the awards luncheon. Awardees were acknowledged for their service and contributions to the advancement of addiction medicine, public policy and education.

Maine’s own Dr. Mark Publicker MD, FASAM [Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine] received the ASAM Annual Award recognizing outstanding contributions to the growth and vitality of our society, for thoughtful leadership in the field, deep understanding of the art and science of addiction medicine, expanding the frontiers of the field of addiction medicine, and broadening our understanding of the addictive process, through research and innovation.

This special event was an opportunity to honor those making notable contributions to the field of addiction medicine and policy. Those in attendance drew inspiration from the outstanding accomplishments presented by this year’s award winners.

Congratulations Dr. Publicker. Your work in medication-assisted treatment has given hope and light to many individuals, and we are so proud to have your skills, expertise, knowledge, compassion and care right here in Maine.

The American Society of Addiction Medicine, founded in 1954, is a professional society representing more than 4,200 physicians, clinicians and associated professionals in the field of addiction medicine. ASAM is dedicated to increasing access and improving the quality of addiction treatment, educating physicians and the public, supporting research and prevention, and promoting the appropriate role of physicians in the care of patients with addiction. ASAM has had a seat in the American Medical Association House of Delegates since 1988.