Come to an event for family and friends of those with an addiction

Addiction in the Family – Family Information Night

Wednesday, May 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The BARN (Bangor Area Recovery Network)

561-9444

142 Center Street, Brewer, Maine

This special information night is a chance for families and friends of those suffering with alcoholism or addiction to connect, educate and support one another. Our loved one’s drug of choice may be different, but the challenges we face when we love an active alcoholic or person suffering from substance use disorder are often the same.

We will offer unique perspectives on the effects of addiction from the firsthand experience of both the person struggling with substance use disorder as well as the family members who are trying to love and support them while still maintaining their own boundaries and health.

This evening will be facilitated by BARN board members Jim LaPierre and Karen Foley, and will include presentations and information from various members of our community who work with populations suffering from addiction. Our guests will include those in long term recovery, as well as affected others.

We will present information about various resources for you and your loved ones including: NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), Higher Ground Services (Jim LaPierre owner and Bangor Daily News blogger specializing in recovery), the Bangor Vet Center, Alcoholics Anonymous, Ala-Non Family Groups, Narcotics Anonymous, Nar-Anon Family Groups and Young People in Recovery. We will also include in our discussion alternative approaches to care of both the person suffering from addiction as well as self-care for their family members including yoga and meditation.

The goal of this meeting is to discuss how best the BARN can support families in the Bangor area. This meeting will be in a safe space where families can listen and learn, or feel free to share questions and comments.

For more information please contact Jim LaPierre, LCSW CCS at counseling@roadrunner.com.