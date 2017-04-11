The Conversation You Do Not Want to Miss

Our current community health epidemic involving opiates is complex. From a medical perspective, doctors must find ways to help patients manage severe pain. This requires balancing all the available options with the risks of each treatment. For those who suffer from substance use disorder, the process of overcoming the powerful effects of opioids is long and difficult. We need a conversation surrounding the risk of providing help and stigma surrounding substance use disorder. An important part of the conversation is the ethical considerations.

You can help. Join us for a discussion on the ethical issues related to the management of the opioid epidemic. On April 13, the EMMC Ethics Committee is organizing a panel discussion at Hampden Academy. The panel presentation will begin at 7:30 pm followed by a question and answer session.

The panel includes three experts in the fields of clinical ethics and substance addiction. The panel includes Andrew Courtwright, MD, PhD, an ethicist and critical care specialist at the University of Pennsylvania; Eric R. Brown, MD, a family and addiction medicine practitioner and faculty member at EMMC Family Medicine Residency; and Robert Fickett, recovery coach coordinator, peer support service for the Bangor Area Recovery Network.

This event is open to anyone who is interested in the current issues surrounding the opiate epidemic. This difficult issue touches everyone. Please come out to hear from the experts and join in the conversation.