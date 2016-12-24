The Community Health Leadership Board (CHLB) is gaining award-winning recognition for our efforts to promote awareness and action to help decrease the epidemic of opiate substance abuse in the Bangor region of Maine. Earlier this quarter the CHLB earned two awards.

In October, the Maine Public Health Association (MPHA) held its annual meeting and awarded its Public Health Program of Excellence for 2016 to both the CHLB and the WinterKids Challenge. The MPHA supports public health programs in Maine. The intent of the Program of Excellence Award is to increase the visibility of a successful public health initiative in Maine and to promote that initiative as an effective model to adopt. Maine is lucky to have two successful public health initiatives this year.

In November 2016, the CHLB website, www.bangorchlb.org, won the Gold award for Best Overall Internet Site in the category of fundraising from the 2016 eHealthcare Leadership Awards. Presented during the 20th Annual Healthcare Internet Conference in Las Vegas, this award program recognizes the very best websites and other digital communication initiatives produced by healthcare organizations internationally.

Congratulations to the all the volunteers who help make this happen. These recognitions would not be possible without the time, hard work, and support of the many individuals and organizations that are CHLB members or participate in work groups. Thank you.